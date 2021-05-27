McGowin was optioned by the Nationals on Thursday but will remain with the team through the end of the day to serve as the 27th man for the doubleheader against the Reds, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The Nationals will get an extra man Thursday as they'll be completing a suspended game before moving onto their regularly-scheduled contest. McGowin has bounced on and off the roster throughout the season and will likely continue to do so, as that's often the life for relievers with options.