McGowin was optioned to Double-A Harrisburg on Friday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

McGowin's latest stay with the big-league team lasted 10 days. He made a pair of appearances, giving up three runs in three innings. His 16:3 K:BB in 13 major-league innings on the season remains quite strong, but it's come with a 9.69 ERA. Michael Blazek's contract was purchased in a corresponding move.

