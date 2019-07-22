Nationals' Kyle McGowin: Optioned to minors
McGowin was optioned to Double-A Harrisburg on Friday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
McGowin's latest stay with the big-league team lasted 10 days. He made a pair of appearances, giving up three runs in three innings. His 16:3 K:BB in 13 major-league innings on the season remains quite strong, but it's come with a 9.69 ERA. Michael Blazek's contract was purchased in a corresponding move.
