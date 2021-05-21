McGowin was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.
McGowin's latest stint with the Nationals lasted just two days. He recorded four outs without allowing a run Thursday against the Cubs but will make way for Stephen Strasburg, who returns from a shoulder injury in a corresponding move.
