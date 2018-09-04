McGowin was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

While the 26-year-old righty didn't enter 2018 with much fanfare, he had a career year in the minors, most notably logging a 1.20 ERA and 0.66 WHIP with 44 punchouts in 52.2 innings (eight starts) at Triple-A. Assuming he gets into a game this month, it will represent the journeyman's big-league debut. He could get a spot start or two, but will likely be used primarily out of the bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories