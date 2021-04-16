McGowin was recalled by the Nationals on Friday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
McGowin has already made a pair of appearances for the Nationals this season, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings. He'll take the bullpen spot that had belonged to Luis Avilan, who landed on the injured list with elbow inflammation in a corresponding move.
