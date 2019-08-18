McGowin was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg prior to Sunday's game against the Brewers, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Sean Doolittle (knee tendinitis) was placed on the 10-day injured list after Saturday's 14-inning defeat, so the Nationals summoned a fresh arm in McGowin. He last pitched Aug. 14, so he should be capable of going several innings out of the bullpen Sunday if necessary.