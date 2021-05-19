McGowin was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 29-year-old was actually with the team on the taxi squad and will rejoin the active roster with Tanner Rainey (undisclosed) and Erik Fedde (undisclosed) placed on the COVID-19 injured list. McGowin has given up four runs on five hits with five walks and four strikeouts over 7.1 innings this season.

