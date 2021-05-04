McGowin was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
McGowin will be the reliever who makes way for Will Harris (hand), who returns from the injured list in a corresponding move. McGowin has spent most of the year on the big-league roster, allowing four earned runs in 7.1 innings while striking out four and walking five.
