McGowin was optioned to Triple-A on Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

McGowin made his big-league debut as a September call-up in 2018, posting a 5.87 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 7.2 innings of work. He'll return to the minors to begin the 2019 campaign, though he should find himself back in the majors when additional pitching is needed.

