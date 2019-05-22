McGowin has been confirmed as Friday's starter against the Marlins, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Anibal Sanchez (hamstring) and Jeremy Hellickson (shoulder) are both on the 10-day injured list, so the Nationals had to dip into their organizational pitching depth. Fortunately, Sanchez is expected to return to the rotation next week, so this should just be a one-time spot start for McGowin. He has a 4.32 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 50:12 K:BB in 41.2 innings (eight starts) this year at Triple-A. It is an appealing matchup on paper, but McGowin is 27 years old and has only made one career start in the majors for a reason.