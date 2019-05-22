Nationals' Kyle McGowin: Set for spot start Friday
McGowin has been confirmed as Friday's starter against the Marlins, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Anibal Sanchez (hamstring) and Jeremy Hellickson (shoulder) are both on the 10-day injured list, so the Nationals had to dip into their organizational pitching depth. Fortunately, Sanchez is expected to return to the rotation next week, so this should just be a one-time spot start for McGowin. He has a 4.32 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 50:12 K:BB in 41.2 innings (eight starts) this year at Triple-A. It is an appealing matchup on paper, but McGowin is 27 years old and has only made one career start in the majors for a reason.
