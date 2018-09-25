McGowin will start Wednesday against the Marlins, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

McGowin will step into the rotation for a spot start in place of Tanner Roark, who is away from the Nationals to be with his wife and newborn child. The right-hander has appeared strictly out of the bullpen since joining the big club at the start of September, so he likely won't toss more than one or two innings before exiting. While McGowin has struggled during his time with the Nationals (allowing two runs on two homers through 2.2 innings of relief), he posted a 1.20 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 94:19 K:BB through eight starts with Triple-A Syracuse prior to earning a promotion.

More News
Our Latest Stories