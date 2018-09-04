McGowin is expected to be promoted to the big leagues Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

McGowan has been lights-out at Triple-A Syracuse through seven starts (47 innings) this season, going 2-2 with a 1.32 ERA and 0.72 WHIP with 39 punchouts. He's worked his way through Washington's minor-league system in 2018, and he figures to be used as bullpen depth during the final month of the year.