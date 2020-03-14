Nationals' Kyle McGowin: Strong camp so far
McGowin has posted a 0.00 ERA and 6:0 K:BB through 2.1 spring innings.
The 28-year-old isn't in the Nats' plans for the 26-man roster, but it's hard to completely dismiss a pitcher who's gotten six of his seven outs via strikeout. McGowin has yet to impress in brief big-league stints the last two seasons, but his performance in 11 starts for Triple-A Fresno (3.86 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 68:17 K:BB through 60.2 innings) suggests he could provide adequate reinforcement if the team has to dig deep into its rotation depth over the summer.
