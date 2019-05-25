McGowin allowed five runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk across four innings in a no-decision against the Marlins on Friday.

The 27-year-old lasted a little longer into his second career major league start, but the stat line wasn't much better. In two career starts, he's allowed a run per inning and opposing hitters have batted .310. He also has a 1.57 WHIP and five strikeouts in seven innings. As long as Anibal Sanchez (hamstring) returns as expected next week, McGowin won't remain in the Nationals rotation.