Nationals' Kyle McGowin: Struggles during spot start
McGowin allowed five runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk across four innings in a no-decision against the Marlins on Friday.
The 27-year-old lasted a little longer into his second career major league start, but the stat line wasn't much better. In two career starts, he's allowed a run per inning and opposing hitters have batted .310. He also has a 1.57 WHIP and five strikeouts in seven innings. As long as Anibal Sanchez (hamstring) returns as expected next week, McGowin won't remain in the Nationals rotation.
More News
-
Nationals' Kyle McGowin: Set for spot start Friday•
-
Nationals' Kyle McGowin: Joins big-league roster•
-
Nationals' Kyle McGowin: Sent to minors•
-
Nationals' Kyle McGowin: Leaves start with blister•
-
Nationals' Kyle McGowin: Set for spot start Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Kyle McGowin: Promoted to big leagues•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...