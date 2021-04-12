Schwarber (COVID-19 protocols) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Schwarber has been on the COVID-19 injured list since the start of the season. The left fielder should be a welcome addition for the Nationals after they lost their last five games, but it's not yet clear whether Schwarber will be available immediately. If Schwarber still needs a day or two to prepare for his debut with the team, Andrew Stevenson could continue to see increased playing time for Washington.
