Schwarber went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss against the Marlins.
Schwarber recorded his 22nd homer of the season in the third inning off Pablo Lopez, and he was the biggest offensive threat in a Nationals lineup that looked anemic at times Friday. The slugging outfielder is riding a six-game hitting streak and has recorded four multi-hit performances during that span. The bigger story is his unbelievable nine home runs over the last six games.
More News
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Two more home runs•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Homers once again•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Won't miss time•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Slowed by knee in three-homer game•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Goes yard twice in nightcap•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Belts clutch homer•