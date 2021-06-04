Schwarber (knee) is starting in left field and batting fifth Friday against the Phillies, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The 28-year-old sat out Thursday after suffering the knee injury on a dive attempt during Wednesday's contest, but he'll rejoin the lineup after a one-game absence. Schwarber has a .968 OPS with six homers over his past 20 games and will attempt to pick up where he left off before the injury.