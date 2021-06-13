Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in the 2-0 win over the Giants in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Schwarber opened the bottom of the first inning with a long ball off Kevin Gausman, ultimately providing Washington with all the offense it would need in the first half of the twin bill. The long ball broke an 11-game streak without a homer for the outfielder and was his first time leaving the yard since moving into his new role as the leadoff hitter earlier this week.