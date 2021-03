Schwarber went 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and a walk in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The Nats' power bats lit up Jake Odorizzi for four homers in this one, with Schwarber connecting on the final one. The 28-year-old slugger has found his swing over the last week or so, and he now sports a .270/.400/.676 slash line through 45 plate appearances this spring with three doubles, four homers and a 7:14 BB:K.