Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's loss to the Cubs.
Schwarber extended Washington's early lead with a solo shot against Trevor Williams in the first inning, going back-to-back with teammate Josh Bell. It was the fourth long ball in the last eight games for the 28-year-old, who has slugged seven homers to go with 18 RBI on the season.
