Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a home run in Friday's win over Arizona.
Schwarber's first home run with Washington couldn't have come at a better time, as his mammoth ninth-inning blast -- measured at 463 feet -- off Alex Young gave the Nationals the win in a low-scoring affair. The former Cubs outfielder is only hitting .227 with a .715 OPS, but this blast ended his streak of 12 straight at-bats without a hit.
More News
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Hitting out of cleanup spot•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Starting Monday•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Activated by Washington•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Returns seems imminent•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Heads to COVID-19 IL•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Likely to sit, COVID protocols•