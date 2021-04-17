Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a home run in Friday's win over Arizona.

Schwarber's first home run with Washington couldn't have come at a better time, as his mammoth ninth-inning blast -- measured at 463 feet -- off Alex Young gave the Nationals the win in a low-scoring affair. The former Cubs outfielder is only hitting .227 with a .715 OPS, but this blast ended his streak of 12 straight at-bats without a hit.

More News