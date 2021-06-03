Schwarber left Wednesday's game against the Braves after diving for a ball in left field, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Andrew Stevenson took over in left field after Schwarber limped to the dugout. More details about Schwarber, who went 1-for-3 in the game before exiting, figure to surface after the game.
