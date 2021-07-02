Schwarber exited Friday's game against the Dodgers in the bottom of the second inning with an apparent right hamstring injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Schwarber hit a two-out single in the second inning, but he grabbed at his right hamstring after he hit first base and immediately left the game with a trainer. The 28-year-old wasn't able to put much weight on his right leg as he left the field, and he was replaced by Gerardo Parra when he exited the contest. The left fielder had been on a power surge recently with 16 homers in his last 21 games. Parra could see increased time in left field if Schwarber is forced to miss additional time.