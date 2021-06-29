Schwarber went 3-for-5 with two solo homers in Monday's 8-4 win over the Mets.

Schwarber started the game off with a leadoff shot and later took Jerad Eickhoff deep again in the fifth. The 28-year-old slugger is on a historic hot streak, hammering 15 homers this month and 11 in his last nine games. He's now slashing .253/.337/.569 with 24 long balls and 52 RBI on the year. Schwarber has five multi-homer games since June 13.