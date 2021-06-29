Schwarber went 3-for-5 with two solo homers in Monday's 8-4 win over the Mets.
Schwarber started the game off with a leadoff shot and later took Jerad Eickhoff deep again in the fifth. The 28-year-old slugger is on a historic hot streak, hammering 15 homers this month and 11 in his last nine games. He's now slashing .253/.337/.569 with 24 long balls and 52 RBI on the year. Schwarber has five multi-homer games since June 13.
More News
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Another homer•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Two more home runs•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Homers once again•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Won't miss time•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Slowed by knee in three-homer game•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Goes yard twice in nightcap•