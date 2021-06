Schwarber went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in a 6-2 win over the Mets during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

After going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts against lefty David Peterson in the matinee, Schwarber came to life in the nightcap, taking Robert Gsellman deep in the first inning and Sean Reid-Foley in the fourth. The outfielder has blasted six of his 15 homers on the year over the last nine games, batting .313 (10-for-32) over that stretch with 12 RBI.