Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning win over Miami.
Schwarber sent the second pitch he saw from Miami closer Yimi Garcia over the wall in right-center field to give Washington the walkoff win. Both of Schwarber's homers this year have been of the walkoff variety. The 28-year-old is slashing .206/.254/.365 with five RBI, six runs scored and no stolen bases across 67 plate appearances.
