Schwarber will start in left field and bat fourth Wednesday against the Cardinals, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

After being activated from the COVID-19 injured list earlier this week, Schwarber batted out of the No. 5 spot in his first two games with the Nationals. He's provided an early impact for Washington in the heart of the order, going 4-for-9 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run between the contests. With Josh Bell resting for the series finale in St. Louis, Schwarber will get his first look out of the cleanup spot, slotting in between Ryan Zimmerman and Josh Harrison.