Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and two strikeouts in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Orioles.

Schwarber had recorded multi-hit games in each of his last two appearances, and he's now driven in runs in each of the last four contests. He tied Sunday's game with a one-out home run in the bottom of the first inning, and the 28-year-old is now hitting .234 with eight home runs, 22 RBI and 18 runs this year.