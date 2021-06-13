Schwarber went 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI, one walk and one strikeout in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Giants.

Schwarber homered in Saturday's matinee, and he got off to a hot start Sunday by blasting home runs in each of the first two innings. The 28-year-old is now slashing .222/.314/.445 with 12 home runs and 31 RBI this season.