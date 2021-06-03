Per manager Dave Martinez, Schwarber's knee "locked up on him" when he made a diving attempt on a ball in left field and was pulled from Wednesday's game, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Martinez said Schwarber was walking normally following the game. His morning evaluation should be more telling, but it appears the 28-year-old avoided any significant injury.
