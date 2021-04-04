The Nationals are expected to be without Schwarber due to COVID-19 protocols if MLB clears the team to begin its season during the upcoming week, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Schwarber is among the nine members of the Nationals organization currently in quarantine because of COVID-19 protocols, though the club hasn't disclosed whether he's one of the four players who has tested positive or if he's merely a close contact of an infected individual. If the Nationals are able to play Monday against Atlanta, Schwarber is unlikely to be available for any of the three games of the series, and he'll be at risk of missing additional time beyond that, too. Andrew Stevenson and Yadiel Hernandez would presumably be the leading candidates to pick up starts in Schwarber's stead.