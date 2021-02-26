Schwarber has worked this offseason to adjust his batting stance in an effort to handle balls low in the zone better, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

In college, Schwarber had more of a pronounced squat in his stance, but in the majors he's gradually straightened up to deal with high heat. After signing with the Nats, he met up with hitting coach Kevin Long and worked on a swing that attempted to balance the two approaches while also staying back a touch longer. Schwarber's power has never been in question, but an improved ability to make hard contact on the edges of the strike zone could get his batting average back into a palatable range without sacrificing home runs.