Shwarber is batting leadoff in Tuesday's game against the Rays.
Per Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com, this will be the outfielder's first time batting atop the Nationals' lineup, though he did do so previously with the Cubs. He'll look to break a 14-at-bat hitless skid in his new role.
More News
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: No hits in return•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Back in action Friday•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Status for weekend series uncertain•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: On bench Thursday•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Knee issue causes exit•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Exits in seventh•