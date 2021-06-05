Schwarber (knee) went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Friday's 2-1 win over Philadelphia.
Schwarber entered the weekend questionable to play after suffering from a stiff knee Thursday, but he was able to return Friday. That said, it wouldn't be shocking to see him get a game off in the near future. His 0-fer effort Friday snapped the 28-year-old's six-game hitting streak.
