Schwarber has gone 4-for-24 (.167) with one home run and 10 strikeouts through 10 Grapefruit League games this spring.

He's also drawn four walks, as Schwarber's spring has been a microcosm of his big-league career. So long as he hits 30-plus homers again, something the 28-year-old has done twice before, the Nats will live with his swing-and-miss issues as he takes over the starting spot in left field.