Schwarber went 3-for-4 with a home run, two walks, two total runs and two total RBI in a 17-2 victory over the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Schwarber was highly involved in Washington's dominant offensive performance, reaching base five times and going deep for the second straight game. His long ball in the second inning staked the Nationals to a seven-run lead. Even with the three-hit effort, Schwarber is batting only .223 on the season, but he has reached base in nine straight contests.