Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 11-6 win over Atlanta.
The 28-year-old extended his modest hitting streak to five games with the performance. On the season, Schwarber is slashing .236/.326/.448 with nine homers and 25 RBI through 44 contests.
