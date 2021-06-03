Schwarber (knee) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta.
Schwarber left Wednesday's game after injuring his knee on a diving catch attempt, so it's no surprise to see him rest for the early afternoon game the next day. Josh Harrison moves out to left field in his absence, with Jordy Mercer starting at second base.
