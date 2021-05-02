Schwarber is not in the lineup Sunday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Schwarber started all 17 games since being activated from the COVID-19 injured list April 12, but he'll take a seat after posting a .200/.268/.354 slash line and 32.4 strikeout rate. Josh Harrison will shift to left field while Jordy Mercer starts at the keystone against southpaw Trevor Rogers.