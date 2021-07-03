Schwarber was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Schwarber was diagnosed with a significant strain after he underwent an MRI on Saturday, so his placement on the injured list doesn't come as a surprise. The 28-year-old said he won't require surgery to address the issue, although he'll likely miss more than the minimum of 10 days while he recovers. Gerardo Parra could serve as the primary left fielder going forward, while Alcides Escobar was acquired from the Royals and added to the active roster as part of a corresponding move.