Schwarber could be cleared through the league's COVID-19 protocols as soon as Monday but will likely need another day or two afterward to get ready to rejoin the lineup, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.

Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that Schwarber, Josh Bell and Josh Harrison could all be back in action early this week provided they received clearance by Monday. The Nats could certainly use three members of their expected starting lineup back after losing five straight games and getting shut out three times in the last four, but there's no guarantee the trio is able to shake off the rust quickly. Schwarber will take over in left field for Washington when he returns, hitting in the heart of the order, at least against right-handed pitching.