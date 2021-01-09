Schwarber signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Nationals on Saturday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Schwarber's deal is dependent on him passing a physical, but he should play left field for the Nationals in 2021 with Juan Soto moving to right. The 27-year-old was non-tendered by the Cubs after a disappointing season in which he slashed .188/.308/.393 with 11 home runs and 24 RBI. He'll attempt to right the ship in Washington after averaging 31.3 home runs per season in each of the three years leading up to 2020.