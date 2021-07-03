Schwarber (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Saturday to determine the severity of his injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Schwarber wasn't able to put much weight on his right leg as he left the field Friday, but manager Dave Martinez said after the game that the team doesn't yet know the extent of the left fielder's hamstring injury. The 28-year-old went 1-for-2 with a strikeout prior to his departure. If Schwarber is forced to miss additional time, Gerardo Parra could see increased looks in left field.