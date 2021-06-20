Schwarber went 3-for-4 with three home runs and four RBI in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Mets before being pulled for the game in the top of the eighth inning after his knee had been bothering him off and on during the contest, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.

The early exit prevented Schwarber from making one final plate appearance in the bottom of the eighth, but based on comments from manager Dave Martinez, the knee issue doesn't appear to be a significant concern. Schwarber said he felt off after clubbing his third home run of the day in the seventh inning, prompting Martinez to err on the side of caution and remove the slugger from the contest. The 28-year-old has delivered multi-homer games in the last two games and three of the last eight contests.