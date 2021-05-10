Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees.
The Nationals were held scoreless through the first six innings of Sunday's matchup, but Schwarber tied the game with a one-out blast in the seventh frame. Schwarber now has three extra-base hits in his last four games. The 28-year-old has hit .193 with three home runs, 10 runs and nine RBI this season.
