Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Cubs.

Making his first appearance at Wrigley Field in a visitor's uniform, Schwarber celebrated his return by taking Adbert Alzolay deep in the fourth inning. It's his fourth blast in the last eight games, and on the year Schwarber is hitting .226 with six homers and 17 RBI in 30 contests.