Schwarber is starting Monday's game against the Cardinals.
Schwarber was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Monday, and he'll make his team debut for the series opener in St. Louis. The 28-year-old is starting in left field and batting fifth Monday.
More News
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Activated by Washington•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Returns seems imminent•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Heads to COVID-19 IL•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Likely to sit, COVID protocols•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Clubs fourth spring homer•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Not yet clicking this spring•