Nationals manager Dave Martinez said after Thursday's 5-1 loss to Atlanta that Schwarber's right knee felt "stiff" while he took swings in the batting cage during the game, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Schwarber's knee issue stems from Wednesday's game, when he sustained the injury while diving after a fly ball in the outfield. Though Schwarber was held out of the lineup for the series finale Thursday, Martinez was hopeful the 28-year-old might be able to pinch-hit, but he ultimately wasn't available. The Nationals will re-evaluate Schwarber on Friday before determining his availability for the team's three-game series in Philadelphia.