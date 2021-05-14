Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Phillies.
Schwarber took Zach Eflin deep in the first inning to record his fourth home run of the season. He's now recorded at least one hit in six of his last seven games, also racking up two home runs, six RBI and four runs scored in that span. Overall, Schwarber is still hitting a subpar .202/.282/.384 to go along with 11 runs scored and 12 RBI across 110 plate appearances.
More News
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Smashes game-tying homer•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Hits walkoff homer•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Cranks walkoff homer•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Hitting out of cleanup spot•
-
Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Starting Monday•